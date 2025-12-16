Arctic Air Has New York Trapped In Cold Not Seen In Decade

Winter didn’t ease its way into the Hudson Valley this year. It kicked the door in.

Record cold weather has been freezing residents across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Coldest December In Over A Decade In Hudson Valley

According to Hudson Valley Weather, the first half of December has been the coldest start to the month in more than a decade.

Experts say this is thanks to a stubborn atmospheric pattern that’s allowing repeated blasts of arctic air to pour into the eastern United States. The Hudson Valley has been right in the bullseye of the arctic air.

"The atmospheric pattern has allowed multiple waves of arctic air to flood south, into the eastern US. This has given us the coldest start to December in at least a decade," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Over the first 12 days of December, temperatures across the Hudson Valley, Great Lakes and Northeast have averaged 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

That’s not one cold day skewing the numbers. That’s nearly two full weeks of non-stop freezing cold weather.

"You have to go back to 2013 to find a December that was as cold as this across the US... and that year the cold was focused further west. So the Hudson Valley hasn't seen this cold of a start to a December in many years," Hudson Valley Weather added.

