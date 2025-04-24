Animal That Kills The Most Humans Very Active In New York State
The animal that's responsible for the most human deaths is more active in New York State than most of America.
As the weather warms accidents with deer in New York State start to increase.
Deer Is America's Deadliest Animal
According to a 2016 CDC study, around 120 people are killed in accidents with deer each year, making it America's most deadly animal.
On average, one person is killed each year by bears, sharks or alligators. Less than one person is killed each year by rattlesnakes.
More recently, in 2023, the Washington Post said "Deer are responsible for the deaths of about 440 of the estimated 458 Americans killed in physical confrontations with wildlife in an average year."
The human deaths are from "plowing into deer with their sedans and SUVs, usually on a two-lane road, often at high speed."
Tips To Avoid Crashes With Deer
The New York State DMV provided these tips to avoid crashes with deer.
Over 1 Million Deer In New York State
According to the New York State DMV, between 1.1 million to 1.3 million white-tailed deer live in New York State, more than most states.
In 2023, there were over 31,000 crashes with a deer in New York State. Five of those crashes were fatal.
The DEC is worried about Chronic Wasting Disease after a deer in Upstate New York tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal virus.