America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close

A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close.

After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close.

New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down

Alleva Cheese opened up in the heart of Little Italy in New York City in 1892.

"Alleva Dairy is a classic outpost for imported Italian cheeses, fresh mozzarella & ricotta, cured meats & more," the store's website states.

Francesco Alleva opened up Alleva in 1892 after coming to New York from Italy. He worked there with his eight sons until the day he died.

New Owners In 2014

In 2014 the Alleva family sold the business to former customers.

Sadly, the new owners of the legendary store are being forced to close.

Legendary New York City Cheese Shop Is Closing

The cheese shop will be out of business in less than a month.

"We’re supposed to be out by March 5th," owner Karen King told NBC.

— meaning it could be less than 30 days before the end of an era.

The COVID pandemic is a factor in the upcoming closure. Owners fell behind on monthly rent payments during the early parts of the pandemic due to the lack of customers and people visiting New York City.

"There was literally like no one on the streets but we decided that we had to do something," King said.

King eventually had to file for bankruptcy and owed over a half-million dollars in back rent. The landlord agreed to release the owners of their debt if they leave the Little Italy spot next month.

"I’m heartbroken. My heart is broken but I’m a fighter," King added.

King is hopeful she will be able to find a new location to reopen in the future.

