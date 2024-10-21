Top New York officials are warning Empire State residents about a common item that's dangerous and potentially deadly."

The New York State DEC is trying to reach out to New York property owners to "prioritize safety" when preparing for home heating needs this fall and winter.

Important Tips For New York Property Owners

The DEC is reminding property owners that connecting occupied buildings to wells producing natural gas "is dangerous and potentially deadly."

"DEC also encouraged property owners to inspect fuel storage tanks for potential leaks or spills prior to receiving shipments of fuel oil for the upcoming heating season," the DEC tells Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "In addition, DEC urged residents to take steps now to utilize programs designed to save consumers energy and money.

Natural Gas Safety In New York

Natural gas produced by a gas or oil well is very difficult or even "impossible to detect" because it is odorless.

Your risk of an explosion due to natural gas build-up at a home is "substantially greater" if the gas is not provided by a utility, according to the DEC.

Tips If Home-Use Well Is Connected To Home Or Other Structure

Fuel Source: Contact a licensed plumber to switch to utility natural gas or explore other heating options. Safety: Install methane detection alarms, as natural gas from a well is odorless and can build up without detection. Odorants: Consider adding mercaptan to your well gas for easy leak detection.

Tips For Above-Ground Heating Oil Tanks

For above-ground heating fuel oils storage tanks, look for:

Bent, rusty, or unstable tank legs.

Rust, wet spots, or dents on the tank.

Leaks around the oil filter or valves.

Fuel lines without protective casing.

Overhanging eaves that could drop snow or ice on the tank.

Stains or strong oil odors nearby.

Dying or brown vegetation around the tank.

A silent overfill whistle during filling—ask the delivery person.

Blocked tank vents from snow or nests.

Spills around the fill or vent pipes.

Improperly sized vent pipes—check with the delivery person.

Cracked or frozen fuel level gauges.

Tips For Underground Tanks

For underground heating fuel oils storage tanks, look for:

Water in the tank—ask the delivery person to check.

Oil sheen in your basement sump or drains.

A silent overfill whistle—again, check with the delivery person.

Blocked tank vents.

Spills around fill or vent pipes.

Strange tastes or smells in your well water.

Complaints from neighbors about fuel odors.

Using more fuel than usual.

