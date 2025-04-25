Alert: Coffee Product Sold In New York State Could Kill

The FDA announced more bad news for coffee lovers in New York.

A coffee creamer recall is now at the FDA's highest risk level.

Coffee Creamer Recalled

Canva Canva loading...

Momo Tea Inc. recalled MO-CHA brand Premium Non-Dairy Creamer due to undeclared milk ingredients.

This poses a serious health risk to anyone with a milk allergy.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This week, the FDA gave the recall a Class 1 designation, the FDA's highest risk level.

The FDA classifies a Class I recall as:

A situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Coffee Creamer Made In China, Sold In New York

Canva Canva loading...

The recalled products are made in China, but sold in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Around 4,500 cases sent to those three states are part of the recall. Each bag is 2.2 pounds with a shelf life of two years.

Anyone who purchased the non-dairy creamer is told not to use the product. You should either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Canva Canva loading...

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

In the past few weeks, Hudson Valley Post has reported on other coffee-related recalls. CLICK HERE for info about a ground coffee recall and HERE an International Delight creamer recall

America's Worst Coffee Chains Have Locations All Over New York

Did you know that America's "worst" coffee chain has locations all over New York State?

America's Worst Coffee Chains Have Locations All Over New York

America's Worst Coffee Brands To Buy At A Store

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands