Alcohol Banned In Many Parts Of New York State

One of the biggest drinking days of the year is upcoming, but alcohol is actually banned in several parts of New York State.

The Super Bowl is a massive event for bars and home parties, with many people drinking tons of alcohol as they watch the big game.

Super Bowl Is One Of The Biggest Drinking Days Of The Year

Across the United States, around 325 million gallons of beer are consumed each Super Bowl. Binge drinking and overconsumption are common during the Super Bowl.

A recent study found that men drink more on Super Bowl Sunday than on Saturdays in the three weeks before and after the Super Bowl.

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State

However, New Yorkers in these towns aren't allowed to buy alcohol on the Super Bowl or any day of the year.

Caneadea, New York

Allegany County: this town has been dry since Prohibition

Clymer, New York

Chautauqua County

Lapeer, New York

Cortland County

Orwell, New York

Oswego County

Fremont, New York

Steuben County: Alcohol sales were banned in 1948

Jasper, New York

Steuben County: Alcohol sales were banned in 1949

Berkshire, New York

Tioga County

Super Bowl Crackdown In New York State

If you drink while watching the big game, please ensure you have DD or a safe ride home. Extra police will be patrolling the roads to try and make sure everyone gets home safely.

The annual Super Bowl week crackdown on dangerous and impaired drivers is underway and it runs through Sunday.

During last year's campaign, almost 8,400 tickets were issued statewide.

Ways to avoid drinking and driving are below the worst states for drinking and driving.

Options To Utilize To Avoid Drinking & Driving

