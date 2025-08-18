After 60 Years Painful Flesh-Eating Fly Could Threaten New Yorkers

It hasn’t been seen in America since 1966, but a painful, flesh-eating fly is back—and spreading north fast. Officials say it could infest your skin, nose, or even eyes.

The New World Screwworm (NWS) fly, which hasn't appeared in America since 1966, is returning, forcing officials to act.

Outbreak of Fly Not Seen Since 1966 Returns

The fly was considered eradicated from America in 1966. But Americans are told to be on the lookout because there's an outbreak of these flies in Mexico.

Because of the "continued and rapid northward spread" of the New World Screwworm fly, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the suspension of live cattle, horse, and bison imports through U.S. ports of entry along the southern border.

"The protection of our animals and safety of our nation’s food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance," Rollins stated in a press release. "This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety.”

Rollins says America spent a billion, and it took decades to successfully remove the fly decades ago.

"Unfortunately, these recent detections in Mexico show that this dangerous pest is back and remains a serious threat to the health of our animals, our food supply, and the security of our country," the USDA states.

Pose Threats To Humans

According to the CDC, the flies produce larvae "that feed on living tissue." Disease is more common in animals and livestock, but the CDC confirms "humans can also be infested."

"The last time this devastating pest invaded America, it took 30 years for our cattle industry to recover. This cannot happen again," Rollins tweeted while sharing news about the new threat and import suspension.

Very Painful For Humans

"NWS infestations are very painful. If you have an NWS infestation, you may see maggots (larvae) around or in an open wound. They could also be in your nose, eyes, or mouth," the CDC states.

Symptoms include:

Unexplained skin lesions (wounds or sores) that do not heal.

Skin wounds or sores that worsen over time.

Painful skin wounds or sores.

Bleeding from open sores.

Feeling larva movement within a skin wound or sore, nose, mouth, or eyes.

Seeing maggots around or in open sores.

"New World screwworm infestations begin when a female fly lays eggs on open wounds or other parts of the body in live, warm-blooded animals," the CDC adds.

Who Is Most At Risk Of Being Infected

The CDC says the following are at most risk:

People with open wounds

Weakened immune system

A medical condition that can cause bleeding or open sores

Sleep outdoors

Live, work, and spend time with livestock or other warm-blooded animals

