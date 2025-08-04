9-Year-Old’s Mysterious Death Under Investigation In New York

An Upstate New York child was found dead inside a home over the weekend. Police say there’s no threat to the public, but many questions remain.

New York State Police in Upstate New York continue to investigate the death of a child.

Child's Death In Watervliet, New York, Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

New York State Police and the Watervliet Police Department responded to a home on 2nd Avenue in Watervliet on Saturday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

State Police responded to help the Watervliet Police Department "with a death investigation of a 9-year-old child," troopers say.

The unnamed 9-year-old was later pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital.

Cause Of Death Not Released

Google Google loading...

"There is no perceived threat to the public. The cause of the child's death is pending further investigation," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The Watervliet Police Department transferred the investigation to the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing.

The child's name hasn't been released, but a neighbor NBC News Channel 13 she knew the child.

“This is a child who I’ve personally had come to me and say they were hungry and went in my house and grabbed, you know, bags of chips or little snacks and thing, so it’s beyond hitting home,” she told News Channel 13.

These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state?

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state? Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century