Frantic Search: Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York

Can you help a New York family in need?

So far this year, nearly 70 children remain missing across the state.

69 Children Are Missing In New York State

Nearly 70 children have gone missing across New York State so far this year.

Police are urging New Yorkers to try and help reunite these children with their families.

The majority of these children disappeared from their homes this summer. However, some have been missing since the start of 2025.

Names, locations, and key information for all the children are in the photos below. Take a look and see if you recognize any.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

What You Should Do If You See a Missing Child

If you have seen any of these missing children or spot one in the near future, call your local police department.

Or you can call the New York State Police or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

Parent Or Guardian

On occasion, a child listed on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database has been found.

If you are the parent or caretaker for a missing child and your child was found you should contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have their missing photo removed from their records.

