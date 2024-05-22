7 Iconic Restaurant Chains Closing Nationwide, Including Many In New York
Seven of America's most popular restaurant chains confirmed nationwide closures. Many eateries in New York State are closed.
TGI Fridays Closing Locations Across New York State
TGI Fridays recently announced plans to close 36 locations nationwide.
New York State is saying goodbye to at least 5 locations. Below are the locations
TGI Fridays Closing Locations In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Long Island
Despite the five closures, the Empire State still has more TGI Fridays locations than any other state.
Applebee's To Close Up To 35 Locations
Applebee's recently announced plans to close up to 35 locations by the end of the year.
New York State is currently home to nearly 100 Applebee's restaurants. You can find an Applebee's in many hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Brewster.
Applebee's hasn't announced closure locations.
Red Lobster Closing Locations, Files For Bankruptcy
Last week, we learned Red Lobster was closing over 10 locations in New York State, including a few in the Hudson Valley.
See the full list of New York closures below.
11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close
Red Lobster Closes Locations In Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Nanuet, Scarsdale, Lakewood, Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Rochester, Stony Brook, Watertown
Red Lobster than filed for bankruptcy. As of now, officials don't plan to close any more locations.
The "endless shrimp" promotion cost the company $11 million and is a major factor in the recent moves.
Wendy's Closes 100 Locations
During a recent earnings call, Wendy's CFO Gunther Plosch announced plans to shut down over 100 eateries across the nation by the end of 2024.
Wendy's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the United States. Nationwide there are over 6,000 locations. You can find nearly 230 Wendy's across New York State.
Nearly 30 closures have already happened. CLICK HERE to find out why Wendy's is closing locations nationwide.
Chili's Closing Some Locations
News of Chili's closing down a few eateries across the country has New Yorkers worried. CLICK HERE for more information.
'America's Diner' With Many In New York, Closing Many Locations
Denny's, which calls itself "America's Diner" has over 50 locations across New York State.
Last year, Denny's shut down 57 locations. Inflation was to blame.
CFO Robert Verostek also confirmed there will be more closures in 2024, "as a result of those inflationary pressures."
Keep Reading: