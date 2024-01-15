3 Wanted In New York Found In Upstate New York ‘Drug’ Home

Seven people were arrested inside a home in the Hudson Valley. Three were wanted by police.

Over the weekend the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the results of a search warrant conducted at a home in Monticello.

Search Warrant Conducted In Monticello, New York

On Jan. 11, at about 4:30 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 11-1/2 Lincoln Place in the Village of Monticello, N.Y.

Police say the home "is well known in the neighborhood as a drug-prone location."

Drugs Seized In Upstate New York

At the scene, deputies recovered a quantity of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl along with several thousand dollars in U.S. currency.

“The total weight of the drugs seized was almost a half a pound”, Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff stated in a press release.

In total seven people were arrested.

3 Wanted By Wanted By Police In New York State

Three people inside the home were wanted by police, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated.

7 People Arrested In Sullivan County, New York

The following defendants were charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree and Possession with Intent to Sell 3rd degree:

Ronald Rivera, 34.

Kaileigh Burkert, 30.

Daniel Sullivan, 31.

Shanice White, 27.

Paul DeLorenzo, 39.

Anthony Shackelford, 54

Ryan Haines, 37.

“All seven suspects gave Monticello addresses,” Schiff added. "When we talk about addressing the drug problem in Sullivan County, we talk about how it requires a multi-level approach. Specifically, education, treatment and enforcement. Thursday morning’s raid in Monticello was clearly the enforcement component."

All seven were sent to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

