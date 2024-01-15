3 Wanted In New York Found In Upstate New York ‘Drug’ Home
Seven people were arrested inside a home in the Hudson Valley. Three were wanted by police.
Over the weekend the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the results of a search warrant conducted at a home in Monticello.
Search Warrant Conducted In Monticello, New York
On Jan. 11, at about 4:30 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 11-1/2 Lincoln Place in the Village of Monticello, N.Y.
Police say the home "is well known in the neighborhood as a drug-prone location."
Drugs Seized In Upstate New York
At the scene, deputies recovered a quantity of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl along with several thousand dollars in U.S. currency.
“The total weight of the drugs seized was almost a half a pound”, Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff stated in a press release.
In total seven people were arrested.
3 Wanted By Wanted By Police In New York State
Three people inside the home were wanted by police, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated.
7 People Arrested In Sullivan County, New York
The following defendants were charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree and Possession with Intent to Sell 3rd degree:
- Ronald Rivera, 34.
- Kaileigh Burkert, 30.
- Daniel Sullivan, 31.
- Shanice White, 27.
- Paul DeLorenzo, 39.
- Anthony Shackelford, 54
- Ryan Haines, 37.
“All seven suspects gave Monticello addresses,” Schiff added. "When we talk about addressing the drug problem in Sullivan County, we talk about how it requires a multi-level approach. Specifically, education, treatment and enforcement. Thursday morning’s raid in Monticello was clearly the enforcement component."
All seven were sent to Sullivan County Jail without bail.
