3 Million New Yorkers Getting Surprise Checks In The Mail

New York State is sending out checks to millions of New Yorkers. Here's when yours will arrive and how much you can expect to get back.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that nearly three million New Yorkers are set to receive a combined $2.2 billion in tax relief.

Tax Relief Coming For 3 Million New Yorkers

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

New York State is bringing tax relief to most homeowners this summer and fall thanks to the state's School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

“Summer is here — and it’s also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “From tax credits to child care assistance and much more, we’re continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets.”

Regional breakdown: For $2.2 billion in STAR tax relief for nearly 3 million New Yorkers:

Below is the regional breakdown.

Hochul's Office Hochul's Office loading...

The STAR program helps provide property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors across New York State.

How Much Money Can You Expect To Receive?

Canva Canva loading...

Some New York STAR recipients received a tax benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year. But most will receive this benefit in the form of a check.

Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit should receive a check between $350 to $600.

Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

Checks will be mailed out this summer and fall. Check deliveries start next week and will continue for the next few months.

CLICK HERE to see your STAR Credit Delivery Schedule

