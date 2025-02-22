New York officials are preparing for mass deportations under President Trump's administration.

Leaders expect morning raids to return to New York State after President Donald Trump pledged to deport “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants.

New York State Expects Mass Deportations After Trump Takes Office

Shortly after being sworn in Monday, President Trump signed a series of orders declaring a national emergency at the southern border and the end to birthright citizenship.

Immigration advocates, especially in New York City, fear early morning raids, like raids conducted when Trump was in office four years ago, will return to various neighborhoods.

New York City has sanctuary city laws but New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with President Trump and federal law enforcement in rounding up migrants accused of committing a crime.

Adams insists all migrants who follow the law are welcome in New York City to continue to pursue the American dream.

New York City is home to around a half-million undocumented immigrants.

Over Half-Million New Yorkers Received Removal Orders

Documented recently looked into immigration court data and reports over 250,000 New York residents received deportation orders.

According to Documented, 254,180 people who reported a home address in New York State between 2000 and 2024 recently "received removal orders" from immigration courts, "making them eligible for deportation."

These people come from Ecuador, China, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, India and Peru.

Documented is New York-based non-profit newsroom that's "dedicated to reporting with and for immigrant communities" living in New York.

