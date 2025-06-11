24 New York Neighborhoods Doubled In Price — Is Yours One?

New data shows home prices in 24 New York neighborhoods have more than doubled, with one area nearing a 300% spike.

Property Shark told Hudson Valley Post about its latest report tracking the highest home price increases across New York City produced alarming results.

24 New York Neighborhoods Have Doubled In Price

According to the website's study, there are at least 24 neighborhoods in the New York City area where the median sale price has more than doubled over the past decade.

In one area, prices skyrocket by nearly 300 percent!

The median home price last year was $730,000, which is nearly half as much as it was in 2014.

Home Prices Increased The Most In These 10 New York City Neighborhoods

Below are the 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase.

The list was crafted by tracking pricing, income, and tax indicators between 2014 and 2024

24 NYC Neighborhoods Have Doubled In Value — See The List

Below are the other areas to make the top 24 and the percent increase in the past 10 years.

Richmond Town Staten Island 124%

Gowanus Brooklyn 118%

Carroll Gardens Brooklyn 112%

Mariner's Harbor Staten Island 112%

Brookville Queens 110%

Park Hill Staten Island 109%

Midland Beach Staten Island 107%

Wingate Brooklyn 105%

Jamaica Queens 105%

Cobble Hill Brooklyn 104%

Clason Point Bronx 104%

Hollis Queens 103%

Rochdale Queens 102%

East New York Brooklyn 100%

