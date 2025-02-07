22 States Shockingly Join Forces To Sue New York State

New York State is ready to battle nearly half the country.

West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey is leading a multi-state lawsuit against New York’s Climate Superfund tax.

22 States Just Filed a Landmark Lawsuit Against New York State

The 22 attorneys generals just filed a landmark lawsuit challenging New York State’s Climate Superfund Act.

McCuskey believes New York's Climate Superfund Act is a law that is "attacking America’s energy suppliers."

The act could impose a "$75 of billion liability on major fossil fuel companies by requiring them to pay into a New York's superfund, based on their past greenhouse gas emissions."

What Is The Climate Superfund Act

What Has 22 States Banded Together Against New York?

The 22 attorneys generals believe New York's new law is unconstitutional, claiming it unlawfully imposes financial burdens on a select group of energy producers for global greenhouse gas emissions.

They also believe the act will lead to increased energy costs nationwide and negatively impact the energy sector, potentially causing job losses.

West Virginia Attacks New York State

McCuskey attacked New York and Gov. Kathy Hochul, stating:

The iconic New York City skyline was built with the blood, sweat and labor of the men and women of our coalfields -- from the steel in their skyscrapers, down to the electricity they use every day. The level of ungratefulness from the elites in New York for the sacrifices that continue to be made to give them the lavish lifestyle they enjoy is beyond the pale. This lawsuit is to ensure that these misguided policies, being forced from one state onto the entire nation, will not lead America into the doldrums of an energy crisis, allowing China, India and Russia to overtake our energy independence.

Gov. Hochul Responds: "Bring It On"

Gov. Hochul took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the lawsuit.

"Bring it on," she simply stated.

Officials in New York believe fossil fuel companies should be financially responsible for the alleged environmental damages resulting from their activities.

They contend that the Climate Change Superfund Act will help fund infrastructure projects aimed at mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events and supporting disadvantaged communities within the state.

