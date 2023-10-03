2 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In America Found In Upstate New York
Rumor has it guests checked in but never checked out of these haunted hotels in Upstate New York.
USA Today is out with its annual list of the 10 most haunted hotels in America.
USA Today readers helped craft the list. Two hotels from New York State are ranked in the top 3!
Number 3: Hotel Saranac - Saranac Lake, New York
The third most haunted hotel in America is Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake, New York, according to USA Today.
In 2020, the hotel ranked seventh on the USA Today most haunted hotel list.
Fainting Goat Island Inn - Nichols, New York
For the second straight year the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York was ranked as America's most haunted hotel.
The hotel's Facebook also shared a recent post from Dream Seekers Paranormal
The Fainting Goat Island Inn proudly boasts of making USA Today's Top 3 for most haunted hotels in America since 2019 including the top spot in 2022 and 2023.
Below is USA Today's Top 10 Most Haunted Hotels:
10 Most Haunted Hotels In America
10: Malaga Inn - Mobile, Alabama
9: Hawthorne Hotel - Salem, Massachusetts
8: The Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina
7: Historic Bullock Hotel - Deadwood, South Dakota
6: The Queen Mary - Long Beach, California
5: The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, Colorado
4: Jerome Grand Hotel - Jerome, Arizona
3: Hotel Saranac - Saranac Lake, New York
2: The Marshall House - Savannah, Georgia
1: Fainting Goat Island Inn - Nichols, New York
