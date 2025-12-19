2 More Holidays Created In New York State This Month

Many New Yorkers are getting an unexpected five-day weekend later this month.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order making Wednesday, December 24, Christmas Eve, and Friday, December 26, the day after Christmas, federal holidays.

Two Federal Holidays Created

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively," the Executive Order states.

The order gives most federal employees a five-day Christmas break. Agency heads can require essential staff to work in support of national security or public needs.

The reason for the extra days off is an "early holiday gift" to create a five-day weekend for the Christmas holiday. Christmas is always a federal holiday.

For pay and leave purposes, federal employees are told to treat Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 the same as other federal holidays.

Most Federal Offices Will Be Closed

The order also means that most federal offices will be closed on December 24 and December 26.

Most post offices will be closed, and regular mail delivery isn't expected on these days.

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule, so banks across New York will likely be closed.

Last year, President Joe Biden gave federal workers Christmas Eve off.

