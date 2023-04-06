2 Arrested For ‘Illegal Maple Tapping’ On New York State Land

Two New York State residents were caught allegedly defacing Maple trees on New York State land.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers announced its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.

Among the recent items was alleged illegal maple taping on New York State land.

Illegal Maple Tapping On New York State Land

Recently, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Favreau received a tip about possible illegal maple tapping on State land in the western High Peaks.

ECO Favreau then turned the tip over to Forest Rangers.

On Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m., Ranger Lieutenant DiCintio investigated and spotted the alleged two suspects with maple tapping equipment.

Two From Saranac Lake Accused Of Defacing Tree On State Land In Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County

A 26-year-old and a 28-year-old from Saranac Lake were both ticketed for defacing a tree on State land.

The DEC did not release their names or genders.

"With more people visiting State lands and enjoying New York's myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC's Forest Rangers are on the front lines to help," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Each day, these highly trained first responders are protecting irreplaceable natural resources."

