1,400 New Yorkers Just Lost Their Jobs—Here’s Why It Happened

Sumitomo Rubber USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, announced the closure of its tire manufacturing plant in Upstate New York.

According to an updated WARN notice 1,397 employees will be out of work by May 15.

"Sumitomo Rubber USA, LLC (SRUSA) has officially announced the closure of its automotive passenger car, truck, bus, and motorcycle tire manufacturing facility located in Tonawanda, New York," Sumitomo Rubber USA states about the closure.

1,380 layoffs were previously announced. According to the WARN notice, the 17 additional layoffs will occur on May 15.

Reason For Closure

The plant is located at 10 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150. The company says the closure comes after a long investigation and rising costs.

Sumitomo Rubber USA provided the following reason for the closure:

The closure follows a multi-year evaluation of the viability of the facility, following a thorough analysis of various business complexities, including mounting material and logistics costs, dated infrastructure, intermittent performance, and changing global market conditions.

