13 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places To Live In America’

New York State dominated the list of the best places to live in all of the United States.

The Hudson Valley continues to receive some high praise. Including one town that was called a "special place on the Hudson" another an up-and-coming hotspot and another that was called "under the radar."

Meanwhile, a Poughkeepsie restaurant’s pizza was voted the third "best" in the world, two towns from the Hudson Valley are among the "best" places to live in all of America, four hometowns from the New York were named among the best places to live in the Northeast, 10 New York State hospitals ranked among the world’s best, a place in Upstate New York was voted the best-hidden vacation spot, and 14 New York beach towns are among the best-rated In America.

We can add two more Hudson Valley hometowns that are considered one of the best places to live in all of the United States.

Stacker recently announced the Best Places To Live In America.

"What exactly makes a place an ideal hometown? Perhaps affordability, an area with a stellar school system, and access to shopping—depending on priorities, any of these might be deciding factors in choosing the best place to live in America," Stacker states.

Stacker crafted its list with the help of Niche's 2023 rankings. A number of factors were used to craft the Best Places To Live In America, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing, and public schools.

Best Place To Live Is Not Far From New York State

The best place to live in all of America is Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, according to Stacker.

"Residents enjoy top-quality schools, parklands, quiet streets, and safety in Chesterbrook, about a 30-minute drive from Philadelphia. It's adjacent to Valley Forge National Historical Park, the site of the 1777-1778 winter encampment of George Washington and the Continental Army. During that time, the ragtag soldiers trained to become a disciplined and unified force," Stacker writes about Chesterbrook.

11 Places from New York Make List

#46. Ardsley, New York: Westchester County

#45. East Williston, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

#39. Plainview, New York, Long Island, Nassau County

#35. Williamsville, New York: Suburb of Buffalo

#32. Hartsdale, New York: Westchester County

#28. Lake Success, New York: Long Island, Nassau County #13. Kensington, New York: Brooklyn #11. Syosset, New York: Long Island, Nassau County #10. Herricks, New York: Long Island, Nassau County #7. Great Neck Plaza, New York Long Island, Nassau County Read More: New York State Sets ‘Record’ In ‘Nation-Leading’ Law

Best Places To Live In New York Is Found On Long Island

#5. Great Neck Gardens, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

"Great Neck Gardens, located in Nassau County, is a small village with high-earning residents and a solid workforce. The village consists of educated, professional adults and is ideal for families, with its good public school system and high homeownership rate. This village is near the coast, with waterfront views from some properties," Stacker writes about Great Neck.

