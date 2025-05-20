10,000 Food Items Sold New York May Cause Cancer
Nearly 10,000 popular food items must be changed to remove these potentially cancer-causing additives.
On Wednesday, the FDA banned Red Dye No. 3 in food, drinks and ingested drugs.
FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3
This move more than three decades after scientists found links between the dye, which is made from petroleum, and cancer in animals.
May Cause Cancer
The FDA determined Red Dye No. 3 is a known "animal carcinogen, causing tumors in rats."
The European Food Safety Authority recently reported Red Dye No. 3 causes thyroid tumors in rodents.
Candy Sold In New York State That May Cause Cancer
According to the Center For Science In The Public Interest (CSPI), 9,201 food products sold in the United States contain Red Dye No. 3, including "hundreds of products made by the country’s biggest food companies.
Below are some popular candies that reportedly contain Red Dye No. 3.
Candies That Are Affected By the Controversial Red Dye 3
Red Dye No. 3. is added to foods and beverages to give them an appealing cherry color.
Candy corn, Pez, many Fruit by the Foot flavors, some Ringpops, strawberry Dubble Bubble Original 1928 Flavor, and certain Peeps may also contain the now-banned red dye, according to health officials.
8 Peeps Products Containing a Carcinogen Called Red Dye #3
Companies Must Update Their Products
The FDA is giving companies that use Red Dye No. 3. two years to remove the additive and reformulate their products.