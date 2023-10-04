Officials are worried gangs are getting more violent and gruesome while breaking codes of conduct across New York State.

A former NYPD lieutenant is concerned that gangs are following old-school rues.

Gang Violence Has Changed In New York

New York officials are deeply concerned about gang-related shootings and new rules by gang members.

"In the 90s, there were rules," former NYPD lieutenant Ralph Cilento told FOX 5. "You had to ask permission before you killed somebody. And now, the body count is never enough. When you went through a rival gang member's neighborhood, he used to get beat up. Now you get shot and killed."

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity

Below are 10 known gangs that reside in New York State:

Recently, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more support to battle gangs and gun violence.

“Public safety is my top priority and I’ll never stop fighting to keep the people of this state safe,” Hochul said. “The investments are part of a comprehensive approach we’re taking to end the scourge of gun violence. While we’ve made significant progress, there’s more work to do and I’m proud to stand alongside Mayor Adams to fight for safer streets and communities.”

The plan includes using reforming gang members to help curb gun violence, according to Newsday.

$485 Million Dollar Plan Is "New ‘Blueprint for Community Safety’" In New York State

“Public safety is not only a prerequisite, but the pathway to prosperity. It is what we have campaigned, and what we have delivered. Overall, crime is down across the city year to date, and our numbers continue to trend in the right direction. The work of public safety is never done and even a single loss of life to gun violence is a tragedy," New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated. "We are taking our efforts to end gun violence to the next level with this new ‘Blueprint for Community Safety’ – a $485 million dollar plan that will double down on our public safety efforts."

