1 Of Trader Joe’s Most Popular Items May Contain Foreign Material

A fan-favorite food item sold at Trader Joe's across New York State are now under a nationwide recall.

Trader Joe's Recalls Organic Acai Bowl

The company says its Organic Acai Bowl has been recalled "out of an abundance of caution" because the frozen food may contain "foreign material."

The company confirmed the foreign material is "plastic."

Trader Joe's Says To Throw Out Recalled Item

Trader Joe's recommends all throw out any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls you have in your home. You can also return it for a full refund.

"Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund," Trader Joe's stated. "Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send us an email."

The recall impacts all Trader Joe’s Organic Açaí Bowl with Berries, Banana, Granola and Dried Coconut.

Trader Joe's didn't provide more information like the dates when the recalled items were sold, a best-by date, sell-by dates, lot numbers, or UPCs.

