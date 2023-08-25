1 Of America’s ‘Greatest Golf Courses’ Reopening In Upstate New York
A "true golfer’s heaven" which was once named one of America's "greatest golf courses" is set to reopen in the Hudson Valley after a $40 million investment.
Officials from Resorts World Catskills confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the reopening of the Monster golf club.
Monster Golf Club To Reopen In Monticello, New York After $40 Million Investment
Resorts World Catskills is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, August 28 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to highlight the reopening.
Resorts World Catskills Reopens One Of America's Most "Breathtaking" Golf Courses
"The course is renowned for its large undulating greens, which can be both a challenge and an adventure for golfers. But fear not, Monster Golf Club offers six sets of tee boxes to ensure the course is playable for anyone," RWC notes. "The natural beauty of the surrounding Catskill Mountains and the golf course itself combine to create a setting that is breathtaking and unforgettable."
Officials note Sullivan County residents, active military, veterans and hotel guests of Resorts World Catskills are eligible for discounted greens fees.
