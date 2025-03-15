1 Of America’s Favorite Chain Restaurant Leaving Upstate New York
One of America's most beloved chain restaurants is closing another Upstate New York location.
FSR ranked the top 30 full-service restaurant chains in America.
Waffle House, IHOP, Applebee's America's Favorite
Below is the top 5:
5) Buffalo Wild Wings
4) Denny's
3) Applebee's
2) IHOP
1) Waffle House
One of these restaurant chains just confirmed plans to close another location in Upstate New York, laying off all of its staff.
Applebee's Closed New York Locations
In late 2023, an Upstate New York Applebee's shut down for good, with little warning.
The closing of the Glemont Applebee's was one of around 30 closures.
In 2024, Hudson Valley Post reported that Applebee's announced plans to close up to 35 locations by the end of the year.
New York State is currently home to nearly 100 Applebee's restaurants. You can find an Applebee's in many hometowns in the Hudson Valley
Another Upstate New York Applebee's Is Closing
According to a WARN notice, the Ithaca Applebee's, located on Triphammer Road, is set to close on May 27.
All 10 employees at the Ithaca Applebee's will be laid off, the WARN notice states.
Reason For Ithaca Applebee's Closure
A full reason for the closure wasn't released.
The WARN notice reports that "Economic" is the listed reason for the upcoming closure. A union does not represent the employees.
