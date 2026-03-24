New York Overdoses Rising Despite $1 Million Drug Bust

Federal agents just intercepted a massive 12-kilogram cocaine package headed for the Hudson Valley.

Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed a massive cocaine bust.

$12 Kilograms Of Cocaine Found In Westchester County

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Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and Homeland Security Investigations New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso announced today the interception of a package containing 12 kilograms of cocaine.

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"Investigators in our office work around the clock with our federal partners to detect and intercept illicit substances bound for Westchester. These anti-trafficking partnerships are essential in helping to drive overdose numbers back down," DA Cacace said.

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Officials say the cocaine was headed for an unnamed address in White Plains, New York.

Street Value Of Over $1 Million

Westchester officials tell Hudson Valley Post the street value of the intercepted drugs is about $1 million.

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"The introduction of cocaine and other illegal narcotics into our neighborhoods fuels addiction and the potential for violence and instability that places every family in Westchester County, and New York State at large, at risk, Acting SAC Alfonso said.

This move comes as reported overdoses are up in Westchester County, rising from 639 in 2024 to 652 in 2025.

Overdose deaths are down during the same time period. That's largely attributable to the increased adoption of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

"Westchester has managed to bring down the number of overdose fatalities, even with the number of overdoses rising overall. Nevertheless, interceptions like the one announced today offer a glimpse at how persistent this problem remains," DA Cacace added.

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Westchester officials worry that new, synthetic drugs, such as K2, are threatening to undo the downward trend in fatalities.

"HSI New York will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and our local law enforcement partners to disrupt these networks and safeguard the communities we serve," Alfonso added.

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