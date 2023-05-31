Zach Bryan Loses it When Unruly Fan Grabs His Guitar in Albany
Zach Bryan plays to a sold-out Albany, NY crowd
Zach Bryan played to a singing, sold-out crowd Friday night at MVP Arena in Albany, giving fans - many of whom traveled quite far to see him - a thrill they won't soon forget.
And while many of Zach's legion of fast-growing fans spent the weekend basking in the Bryan afterglow, one "fan" of his in attendance that night went viral over the weekend after doing something so foolish, it's hard to imagine they were in the right frame of mind. Or maybe they got a little overzealous and couldn't handle themselves - either way, if you plan on seeing Zach Bryan - or anyone else for that matter - DON'T DO THIS!
What was she thinking?
The viral video (below) shows Bryan walking to his stage at MVP Arena in Albany on Friday night. As Bryan is getting ready for his and the band's encore song, an unruly fan reaches out (past security ropes) and actually tries to grab his guitar off of his shoulder and starts to pull it away.
Bryan, notoriously generous to his fans, didn't appreciate this one bit - and if she thought he was just going to give her the guitar off his back, she had another thing coming.
Don't take his guitar, or it'll be an early night!
It took Bryan about half a second to snatch his prized instrument back, while simultaneously pointing the woman out to MVP Arena security angrily shouting, "Hey, get her out of here!"