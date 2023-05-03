White House Plumbers - Albany, New York

It's been about a year and a half since Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and the cast and crew from HBO transformed downtown Albany to look and feel like the 1970s during the filming of the political satire "White House Plumbers."

White House Plumbers is now streaming

According to Comingsoon.net, HBO Max debuted White House Plumbers Monday, May 1. The first episode was called “The Beverly Hills Burglary.” According to the site, new episodes will follow weekly until the five-episode miniseries finale on May 29.

June 2021

Back in June of 2021, when the crew was here, WGNA was granted access to some cool photos during the first day of filming of "The White House Plumbers" in downtown Albany taken by Richard Ruotolo, the owner of Ruotolo Design Shack.

Woody Harrelson, the star of HBO's upcoming five-part Watergate series, "The White House Plumbers," wasn't scheduled to be filmed during day #1 of the downtown Albany shoot on Tuesday, but he dropped by on bike anyway.

It's pretty awesome to see big stars like Harrelson and Justin Theroux in the state capital, and even better if you're able to get down there to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew of this major piece of production.

