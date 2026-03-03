Dangerous and Reckless

A 34-year-old woman is behind bars after what police describe as a dangerous and reckless attempt to flee officers on Monday afternoon in Fulton County.

According to a report from Fulton Area News, Gloversville Police Department officers initially stopped Ariel S. Mauleon around 4:30 p.m. on Bleecker Street in Gloversville. But instead of complying, police say Mauleon took off in a gray four-door Honda, sparking a multi-agency pursuit.

Fled the Scene Exceeding 100 MPH

Early reports from patrol units indicated she may have struck either a police officer or a patrol vehicle as she fled the scene. From there, authorities say Mauleon sped through parts of Pleasant Square and Mayfield before heading toward Northville.

Speeds reportedly exceeded 100 miles per hour at times during the chase.

The pursuit finally came to an end around 5 p.m. in the vicinity of 5th Street in Northville, where Mauleon was taken into custody. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies assisted in the incident, including the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Northville Police Department.

History of Crime in Fulton County

Mauleon was booked on at least one charge of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree. Additional charges could be pending.

This was not her first reported run-in with law enforcement. About a year ago, she was arrested by the Gloversville Police on a petit larceny charge.

No further details were available late Monday night as the investigation continues.

