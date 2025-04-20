What Is New York State’s Favorite Easter Candy?

Americans are spending millions of dollars to splurge on Easter candy. Each state has its favorite. Some are predictable and others are debatable, but where do New Yorkers stand on their favorite Easter candy?

Canva Canva loading...

What's The Country's Favorite Easter Candy?

According to DoorDash, customers ordered more peanut butter eggs than any other Easter candy last year. The sales data showed that Reese's peanut butter eggs were the top choice in thirty-seven of the fifty states.

Chrissy-Townsquare Media Chrissy-Townsquare Media loading...

Read More: Try This Easter Dinner Restaurant Chain Hack

Other popular Easter candies that made the list included my favorite, the Cadbury Creme Egg, Snickers, Milky Way, chocolate eggs, and Peeps.

Canva Canva loading...

Other States Have Interesting Easter Candy Favorites

Three states had unique Easter candies at the top of their lists. New Hampshire chose Starburst Jelly Beans, and Pennsylvania chose a variety of Mars brand candy, including Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way bars. South Dakota is also a candy variety pack kind of state.

Canva Canva loading...

What Are The Two Easter Candies That Are The Most Popular?

It seems that there is a clear divide between the Cadbury Creme Egg and Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs. Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs hold the majority of the United States as the favorite. The Cadbury Creme Egg is the most popular in thirteen states, including most of the Northeast and out West.

DoorDash https://about.doordash.com/en-us/news/doordash-uncovers-easter-trends DoorDash https://about.doordash.com/en-us/news/doordash-uncovers-easter-trends loading...

New York State declares that the Reese's Peanut Butter Egg is the favorite Easter candy.

New York State honorable mentions include the Cadbury Creme Egg, jelly beans, chocolate bunnies, and Peeps.

Canva Canva loading...