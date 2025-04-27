Weather Channel Reveals Summer Outlook For Upstate New York: Will It Be A Hot One?

After a cold winter and a chilly start to spring, what can we expect in the months ahead?

For the first time in a few years, it felt like winter did its thing this year. January in Upstate New York was the coldest on record in over a decade, and that chilly weather continued well into spring.

After what felt like an extended winter with bouts of snow throughout April, the warm spring weather finally kicked in this week. Now that milder temperatures have kicked into full gear, what can we expect for summer shade?

Weather Channel Summer 2025 Outlook For Upstate New York

The Weather Channel has revealed its annual weather outlook for the summer, and it looks like it could be a hot one.

Weather Channel forecasters say New Yorkers can expect slightly above-average temperatures in June and above-average temperatures in July and August.

As far as precipitation, the southern part of the state could see wetter than normal conditions while Upstate could see below average precipitation.

What Are Other Forecasters Saying?

Earlier this year, the Farmers' Almanac revealed its summer forecast, which was a little more ominous, using the word 'broiling' to describe its forecast calling for a 'sweltering' season with the heat really kicking in come July.