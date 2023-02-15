Upstate Police Offer Valentine’s Day Lock Up and People Loved It!

Shout-Out to the North Greenbush Police Department for not only having a great sense of humor but also reminding people that they may have an ex (or two) that needs to be locked up!

A social media post by an Upstate NY Police Department meant to be lighthearted and fun went viral on Valentine's Day when they offered to make it even more special by locking up their ex!

We're not sure if anyone took them up on their generous offer, but it sure as heck was amusing - and quite frankly, a really good idea. Here's what the North Greenbush Police Department posted on their Facebook page yesterday.

"We don't advocate revenge but we consider this to be more like justice. Contact our station with any tips. We guarantee it will make your Valentine's Day just a little more special. Give your current partner the gift of knowing your ex was locked up tonight."

Community reaction was priceless and not only did Capital Region residents appreciate the sarcasm, but some were actually inspired by it!

Most people found the Valentine's Day post by the North Greenbush police to be quite humorous judging by Facebook's reaction! Photo: NGPD Facebook Most people found the Valentine's Day post by the North Greenbush police to be quite humorous judging by Facebook's reaction! Photo: NGPD Facebook loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_1219 Most people found the Valentine's Day post by the North Greenbush police to be quite humorous judging by Facebook's reaction! Photo: NGPD Facebook loading...

But the North Greenbush Police weren't finished using Cupid's arrow to corral the bad guys.

The rest of the post was specifically for the "bad guys" in relationships and they offered up this bit of advice writing, "if you're a wanted person, we would recommend stopping by CVS today and grabbing a card and some chocolates. Flowers are a nice touch, also. Maybe consider making a nice dinner...Whatever it takes to stop your loved one from dropping you and taking our advice tonight!"

Well played guys, well played!

5 New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

Albany NY's Ugliest City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous Albany gets a lot of underserved flack sometimes. Here are 10 beautiful reasons why our state capital deserves more love and not the title of New York's Ugliest City recently given by Alot Travel.