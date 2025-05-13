Among the many tough-to-pronounce names in Upstate New York, one town stands above the rest.

There is no shortage of Upstate New York town names that are nearly impossible for outsiders to pronounce. Many of them come from Native American origins, and that unique dialect makes pronouncing them a little bit of a learning process.

You can find many of these tough to pronounce towns listed below! If someone pronounces places like Coeymans, Coxsackie, or Schaghticoke correctly on the first try, they honestly deserve some sort of prize.

But there is one Upstate city that is the hardest of all to roll off your tongue according to the travel experts at Reader's Digest.

The Most Difficult To Pronounce Town In New York

Reader's Digest has done its homework to name the most difficult town name to pronounce in every state - the 50 toughest to pronounce in the US!

Some gems on this list include Tyewhoppety in Kentucky, Ocheyedan in Iowa, and Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes in Alaska. Yeah, my brain hurts just looking at that Alaska one!

In some states around us, Montepelier is the toughest to pronounce in Vermont, and Worcester takes the title in Massachusetts.

Which NY City/Town Is the Hardest To Pronounce?

I have heard some pronunciations of Schenectady. Some I can't even try to type out here! And Schenectady according to Readers Digest is the most difficult city or town name in the state to pronounce.

Yes, Schenectady can be tough. But I think they missed Schaghticoke on the map of New York?

Here are some town names in New York we think are the toughest to pronounce!