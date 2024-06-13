Upstate New York Woman Saves Baby Deer in Daring Water Rescue

Woman Makes Daring Rescue of Young Deer

A woman from Upstate New York shared that she was fishing last weekend when she noticed a baby deer that appeared to be drowning. Without hesitation, she leaped into the water to save the deer's life, possibly risking her own.

According to WHAM News, Lauren Chapman saved a young deer from drowning in the Erie Canal over the weekend after she noticed the fawn "struggling to keep its head above water" along the canal's bank.

"She immediately jumped into neck-deep water to rescue the animal, which was trapped under a large rock overhang. With some help, Chapman was able to get back into the boat and her truck with the fawn in hand." WHAM-TV

Hero Immediately Jumped into the Water

The daring water rescue took place about two hours northwest of Albany over the weekend, and WHAM-TV reports that Chapman more than likely saved the young deer's life while endangering her own.

The Erie Canal is a historic canal in upstate New York that runs east-west between the Hudson River and Lake Erie. When Chapman saw the young fawn in danger, she immediately jumped into neck-deep water to rescue the animal trapped under a large rock overhang.

Lauren Chapman entered the Erie Canal, with waters up to her neck, to rescue a baby deer trapped under a rock. Photo: WHAM-TV

According to the report, Chapman was able to summon some help to get the wet and scared baby onto the boat and eventually into her truck before delivering the fawn to safety.

Fawn Brought to a Wildlife Rehab Facility

WHAM stated that the rescued animal was dropped off at Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife, a NYS-licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility in western New York. This home-based medical facility specializes in Whitetail Deer, and its primary care is fawns,

