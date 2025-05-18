A one-of-a-kind Walmart in the Capital Region has been named among the most impressive Wally Worlds!

When it comes to any Walmart, they are pretty much all impressive just based on their size and what seems like an infinite number of items they carry. Plain and simple, Walmart is an impressive retail operation.

But even among all the Walmarts worldwide, several stand above the rest.

24/7 Tempo Ranks The World's 10 Most Impressive Walmarts

The finance experts at 24/7 Wall Street recently did a deep dive into one of the world's largest retailers to find the 10 Most Impressive Walmarts worldwide.

Yes, size and scope were factors in making this list. The largest Walmart in this top ten is a 1.2 MILLION square foot store in Zhuhai, China - 4 times larger than the biggest American store!

Community involvement and employee ratings also come in to play, which landed the Monument, Colorado store at #1 on this list.

Capital Region Walmart Ranked 2nd Most Impressive Worldwide

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

We have our very own enormous Walmart right here in the Capital Region, and it lands at #2 on the 24/7 Wall St. list of the 10 most impressive.

Of course, we are talking about the Walmart in Albany located at Crossgates Commons Plaza on Washington Avenue Extension.

This 260,000-square-foot behemoth is the largest Walmart in the United States. According to Albany.com the impressive 2-story Walmart came to be when it took over the old Sam's Club location, adding another floor. It is larger than the average Walmart by approximately 90,000 square feet.

24/7 Wall St. says this Walmart is truly unique as it is "...one of only a handful of Walmart Supercenters with two stories..." and the massive space creates a "calm' shopping atmosphere that makes this Walmart the world's 2nd most impressive!