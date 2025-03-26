Upstate New York Teen Arrested for Kidnapping, Beating his Victim

Upstate Teen Charged with Kidnapping

A 19-year-old teen from Upstate New York was arrested on Tuesday and now faces multiple charges after State Police said he kidnapped, beat up, and even choked his victim with a dog collar.

According to a report from the New York State Police, Izik J. Sanders, a 19-year-old from Chestertown, NY, was arrested Tuesday after police said he kidnapped and then terrorized the unidentified individual for two days.

What Happened?

State Police say that Sanders and the victim were involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, where Sanders struck the victim in the back of the head with his knee. Later that same day, Sanders sent a threatening text message to the victim, directed at a family member, according to the report.

The investigation revealed that after Sanders struck and threatened the abductee's family, the unidentified victim was forced to stay with Sanders at his residence on County Route 29 in the town of Minerva.

teen charged with kidnapping in Warren County New York, Upstate New York teen charged with kidnapping, Upstate New York teen kidnapped and beat victim, 518-news, 518news Photo: Google Maps loading...

Used a Dog Leash on Victim

The investigation determined that Sanders "held the victim against their will in a bedroom, struck the victim multiple times with a bat, made threats while holding scissors to the victim’s neck, and applied pressure to the victim’s neck using a dog leash," according to the State Police.

The victim eventually managed to escape from the bedroom, get away from Sanders, and flee the scene.

State Police say the victim was sent to Glens Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening medical evaluation.

Sanders faces a litany of charges, including Kidnapping in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 2nd and 3rd degrees, two counts of Menacing in the 2nd degree, two counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breath or Blood Circulation, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.

