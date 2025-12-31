The first meteor shower of 2026 is happening this weekend. Here's when you can catch a shooting star.

The Quadrantids meteor shower is set to light up the early January sky, and it is one of the strongest meteor showers we will see all year.

What makes the Quadrantids different is how fast they come and go. Unlike other meteor showers that stretch across a couple of nights, this one really puts on its best show in a short window. According to NASA, the peak happens overnight from Saturday, January 3rd, into the early morning hours of Sunday, January 4th.

For stargazers across the Capital Region, the North Country, the Southern Tier, and everywhere in between, the best time to look up will be after midnight. The prime viewing hours are between about 3 am and dawn, when the meteors appear higher in the sky.

In perfect conditions, experts say you could see more than 100 meteors an hour. Realistically, most people in Upstate New York can expect closer to a few dozen an hour, which is still plenty to notice without trying too hard.

The Quadrantids are also known for bright fireballs. These are larger streaks of light that sometimes leave a glow behind for a second or two. Scientists say that happens because the debris pieces are bigger than what we see in many other meteor showers.

You do not need any special equipment. Just find a dark spot away from streetlights, give your eyes time to adjust, and look up. A quiet winter night and a clear sky are all you really need.