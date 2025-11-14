Buying furniture is an incredibly stressful process. It's a very expensive endeavor, and trying to find the piece that suits your style is never easy.

That might be why so many folks love IKEA. The Swedish furniture outlet has stores across the world, helping people find affordable, stylish furniture for their homes. Now, Upstate New York is finally getting their first location.

Upstate's First IKEA

Coming in late November, New York will officially have three IKEA stores. The first two are located in New York City, Brooklyn and Long Island respectively, but the third will be a bit closer to home for those in the northern edges of the state.

A man testing out a bed at an IKEA Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

This technically won't be the first IKEA location in Upstate. There are pick-up locations in Altamont, Syracuse, and Buffalo, but these aren't stores. Rather, they're locations you can pick up your online orders at. This new location will bring a physical brick-and-mortar store to the region.

What to Know About Opening Day

The store in question will be located in Syracuse at 9090 Destiny USA Drive. It will open on Friday, November 21st at 9:45 a.m., but to those of you who are just too eager to wait, you can start lining up at 7 a.m.

The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. So if you're looking to furnish your first home, replace a broken table, or just want some delicious Swedish meatballs, you know where you need to go.

