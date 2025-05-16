Upstate New York College Among Top 2025 Party Schools in America

A new study is out ranking the top party schools in the country for 2025. Only one New York State college made the list, and this one in Upstate New York lands in the top five.

USA Today-The List Wire gathered this ranking, which is based on real student reviews and nightlife stats, giving an inside look at where students party the most. And this year, one New York college cracked the top five.

Coming in at number five between the University of Alabama at number four and the University of Georgia at number six is Syracuse University. According to Niche.com, the data collected from alumni and current students puts Syracuse as a strong number five party school in the country.

One Syracuse University alum said,

"As an introvert, the party scene at Syracuse University was a bit daunting, but after four years there, I can confidently say you don't have to be a partier to have a fun experience."

College life isn’t just about going to class and studying. It’s also about making memories outside the classroom and the social scene. Check out the Top 2025 Party Schools in America list here to reveal which campuses bring the best mix of nightlife, house parties, tailgates, and all-around fun.