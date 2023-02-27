Upstate Granny Arrested for Pushing 2 Kids into Freezing River

Most kids are off from school during Winter break this week, and as Upstate New York parents scramble to find child care, grandparents usually make for a safe and convenient option. But clearly, that's not always the case.

Unspeakable charges were made against a woman in Upstate New York after police allege that she tossed both her grandkids into a freezing river in Fulton, NY, 160 miles northwest of Albany.

A grandmother in Upstate New York was charged on Tuesday with two counts of child abuse after she admitted to shoving her two grandkids, ages 3 and 5, into a river. Police say they were fully submerged in the 38.5-degree water before she pulled them to safety.

“After getting the children home and warming them, the mother contacted 911 for police assistance. Police later located the grandmother and she confessed to pushing the children into the river, although she denied doing it with the intention of harming them,” Fulton Police said according to Pix 11

According to a report from Pix 11, Fulton police were called to an address in the City of Fulton on Monday, for a report of child abuse. When the officers arrived, they met with the children's mom and her two children, ages 3 and 5.

The kid's mother said that their grandmother, 46-year-old Heather Smith of Fulton, had pushed them into Lake Ontario.

According to the report, when police located the grandmother, "she confessed to pushing the children into the river, although she denied doing it with the intention of harming them."

As a result of the investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment of a child. The children are expected to be fine and showed no signs of physical injury. They are currently in the care of their mom.

Albany NY's Ugliest City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous Albany gets a lot of underserved flack sometimes. Here are 10 beautiful reasons why our state capital deserves more love and not the title of New York's Ugliest City recently given by Alot Travel.

5 New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America