UPDATE: National Retail Giant To Now Close ALL New York Locations

After announcing a partial closing earlier this month, a popular nationwide retail chain will now be closing all locations.

2024 was a brutal year in the retail sector, and it looks like that trend is continuing into 2025.

JOANN Crafts and Fabrics To Close Across NY and Nationwide

After announcing earlier this month it would close 24 under peforming stores across New York and 530 total nationwide, JOANN has announced it will now close all 800 of its stores nationwide according to an NBC News report. The fabrics and crafts retailer was unable to find a buyer to keep some stores open.

According to the company website, pending court approval going-out-of-business sales will start immediately, if they have not already. The closures will affect 19,000 full and part-time employees.

Shopping will also continue online while they remain open, JOANN gift cards will be accepted through February 28, 2025, and returns will no longer be accepted.

The previously announced list of closures included local Capital Region stores in Albany, Amsterdam, Clifton Park, and Hudson. Closures now will also include the Queensbury and Pittsfield, MA locations.

