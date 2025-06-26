This weekend, anyone in New York can fish for free. No license needed. It's one of several Free Fishing Days the state offers each year, and it's a great opportunity to get outside and try something new.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that these weekends are about more than just fishing. She called them a fun and affordable way for people to explore the outdoors, connect with nature, and spend time with family and friends. They also give a boost to local businesses and help draw visitors to different parts of the state.

Canva Canva loading...

New York has some of the best freshwater fishing around. From quiet creeks to big lakes, there are plenty of places to drop a line. And if you're new to fishing, this is a great time to give it a try.

Don’t have your gear? No problem. Some libraries across the state lend out fishing rods and basic equipment, just like they do with books. It makes the sport more accessible for everyone.

Canva Canva loading...

While the license requirement is waived this weekend, the usual fishing rules still apply. That means you’ll need to follow size limits, daily catch limits, and seasonal guidelines.

This weekend is part of a larger push to get more people outdoors and away from screens. Whether you're fishing for the first time or just haven't gone in a while, it’s a good excuse to head to the water and relax.

You might catch a fish. Or you might just catch a little peace.