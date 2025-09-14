Time Travel has long been theorized, but to this day, no one (known) has been able to figure it out. That being said, there has been no shortage of people who have claimed to travel through time.

The time machine from Back to the Future Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images loading...

One such man has allegedly lived in the New York Capital Region, and lived in Troy for at least a year, so what's his story?

Meet New York's Time Travelling Man

If you were walking down Troy's vibrant streets, you may notice plaques on certain buildings that give historical precedent for the area's past. One plaque, however, gives us a look into the future (kind of). One of these plaques, allegedly created by the Troy Historical Society, reads:

Credit: The Cultural Historian: Dr RGST via YouTube Credit: The Cultural Historian: Dr RGST via YouTube loading...

Jacob Von Hogflume 1864-1909, The Inventor Of Time Travel Lived Here in 2248

According to urban legend, Hogflume was a man who invented Time Travel, and called his device a "Hog Flume". He began to travel into the future, making many different stops along the way, with one of those stops being Troy.

Is This Real, or Just a Hoax?

Obviously, this plaque is just a well thought out prank. Many of these plaques can be found across the globe, and they all mention Hogflume, however the date he lived there varies from city to city.

A map showing arrows going from country to country Credit: Canva loading...

These first started showing up in London, UK, in 2012, and have rapidly grown into an international phenomenon. Technically, there has been no official explanation to who started creating these plaques, but one can assume they're isolated events brought together by a mutual love for pranking.

