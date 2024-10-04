Treasure Hunt Over! Gold Statue Found In Western Massachusetts

Treasure hunters in the Capital Region, Western Massachusetts, and the entire Northeast were searching for a gold trophy in the woods called "Project Skydrop." The treasure has been found!

According to the Times Union, a Boston meteorologist found the gold statue although his true identity has not been revealed. But the trail cam captured the man and his description matched that of a Boston area meteorologist.

The man discovered the 24-karat gold statue at 5:20 pm on Tuesday, October 1st in the Wendell State Forest in Wendell, Massachusetts. This is just two hours from the Capital Region.

This is pretty close to the Capital Region considering the hunt started with a clue of the gold statue being hidden in a public forest within a five-hundred-mile radius covering parts of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

The man will not only get to keep the gold statue worth over $25,000 but also be awarded nearly $88,000. Plus there was a bitcoin code etched into the statue that will unlock another fortune.

The Project Sky Drop creators said that because of this successful hunt, they will most likely do another one.