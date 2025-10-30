Halloween isn’t just about costumes, candy, and horror movie marathons; it’s also about scaring yourself silly in real life. And once again, USA Today has named three New York attractions among the Top 20 Haunted Houses in America.

One is right in the heart of New York City, but the other two are just a short drive from Albany—meaning you don’t need to travel far outside the Capital Region to get your fill of frights this spooky season.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

Blood Manor in New York City

This 10,000-square-foot house of horror is so scary that even celebrities like Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon couldn’t make it through without losing their cool. Designed for those 13 and older, Blood Manor promises plenty of over-the-top scares, with actors who will come close—but never touch.

Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Attractions

Just south of Albany, this 65-acre scream park has become a fall tradition for many in Upstate NY. The Headless Horseman experience reinvents itself every year with monsters, illusions, animatronics, and its legendary haunted hayride that makes you think twice about climbing into a wagon after dark.

Having been there myself, I can honestly say that it's worth the drive and the cost.

Pure Terror Scream Park

Located about 40 miles north of NYC, this Guinness World Record holder is officially the longest haunted attraction in the nation.

With 10 terrifying themed experiences, including crypts, cemeteries, and Hollywood-quality effects, Pure Terror has earned its reputation as one of the scariest spots in the country.

The winners will be revealed by USA Today on Wednesday, October 1st.

