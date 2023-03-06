These 2 Upstate NY Cities Tops For Families to Live in US

Living in Upstate, New York, we are aware of the benefits of raising our families here. There was a recent survey done by U.S. News that lists the top twenty-five metro cities in the United States that are best suited for families to move to. Two Upstate New York cities made the list for 2022-2023.

What Were The Criteria For Making the List?

U.S. News compiled a list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. and from that list, they weighted affordability, job market, and quality of life. They then took that data and scored the Best Places to Live for Families. They took into consideration the cost of living, average annual salary, quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, and the area of well-being and access to the best health care.

Two Upstate New York Cities Landed in the Top 25

#22 Syracuse

Syracuse came in at #38 for Best Places to Live 2022-2023 but #22 for Best Places For Families. Syracuse landed at #22 because residents spend about 22% of the average household income to cover housing costs. This means that Syracuse is one of the more affordable options. The average commute was a little over twenty minutes which makes it desirable for families to be able to spend more time at home.

#13 Albany

Albany came in at #21 for Best Places to Live 2022-2023 but landed at #13 for Best Place For Families. There were many reasons that Albany came in at #13. For one, the average annual salary is $58,880 which is two thousand dollars above the national average. Property crime was low along with violent crime according to FBI data. The air quality is also exceptional in Albany. It ranked at #24 out of 150 metro areas.

