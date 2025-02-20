Geeked Out Over Space

I'll be the first to admit I've always been a bit of a geek regarding the UAP/UFP phenomenon, and that's only intensified over the years.

Reputable Navy pilots have gone on the record disclosing wild stories about unidentified flying objects moving in directions that defy the law of physics, not to mention all the whistleblowers hinting at the US government's knowledge of crashed saucers and the actual capture of non-human life forms.

Jackie Gleason's UFO home in Upstate New York, Joe Rogan Jackie Gleason Upstate New York, UFO home in New York , 518-news, 518news UFO enthusiast Joe Rogan discusses Jackie Gleason's former UFO-style home in Upstate New York. Photo: Screengrabbed from YouTube loading...

Give Me All the UFO Conspiracies

I'm probably a little more obsessed than the average person, so I seek out internet content that I can feed my brain to satisfy my hunger for answers.

And in doing so, I put on my tinfoil hat and watched a recent Joe Rogan podcast that featured two guests with alleged first-hand knowledge of the sort: Lenval Logan and Jason Sands.

Sands is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and former legacy UAP program member, and Logan is a retired U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst and former UAP Task Force member. He is the CEO of Phenom LLC, which develops the Phenom app for reporting UAP and paranormal sightings.

Rogan Discusses "UFO Home" in Upstate NY

At around the podcast's 2 hours and 22-minute mark, Rogan mentions how former "Honeymooners" star Jackie Gleason was obsessed with UFOs and built a home in Upstate New York modeled after a flying saucer; he even called it "The Mothership."

During the podcast, Rogan shared some photos of the Cortland Manor (about 2 hours south of Albany) home and appeared to reference an article written by a former colleague here at Townsquare Media named Steve King.

King's article about the home also included a wildly popular gallery of photos (see below) and some tidbits of information that might intrigue you, as they did Rogan and guests.

According to King, "Jackie Gleason, the actor famous for "The Jackie Gleason Show," "The Honeymooners," and "Smokey and the Bandit," had a lifelong interest in UFOs and spaceships. So, it only makes sense that when we wanted to build an impressive home in New York, he made one that looked like a spaceship."

