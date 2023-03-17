Welcome to Albany NCAA Fans! You, along with eight of the best college basketball teams in the nation have made their way into the Capital Region for the sold-out first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament this weekend!





The players and coaches are ready, but are you?





We've listed a series of helpful tips and tricks you can use as a guide as you make your way around the Capital Region over the next few days. Everything from how and where to park, information about shuttle services, food options, and even ways to make sure you DON'T get towed.