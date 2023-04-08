The Big Trucks are Back for a Family Show in Saratoga County
Saratoga's annual "Truck Day" event is happening the weekend of April 22nd and with it, a few changes. In years past, it was a free event, but this year there's a fundraiser component and a modest cover charge, as well as a change in location.
Get details below!
Truck Day in Saratoga is a fun, engaging event that most kids - and adults - won't wanna miss. These big, powerful vehicles that will be on display tend to be very sensorily engaging, and I know my son, about to turn 8, loves to race, crash, and even send them flying through the air.
"Trucks of all shapes and sizes will be on display fro children to explore! From classic favorites to unique finds, it will be hard to pick a favorite. Enjoy truck tours, children's activities, food vendors, and more." Saratoga.com
In person, he's even more captivated by the sheer size, sound, and structure of most semis.
Here's what you need to know about Saratoga's annual Truck Day
- The Children's Museum at Saratoga's 17th annual, family fun event, Big Truck Day is happening on April 22nd from 9 AM-1 PM.
- It will take place inside the Spa State Park
- Trucks of all shapes and sizes will be on display for children to explore! From classic favorites to unique finds, it will be hard to pick a favorite.
- Enjoy truck tours, children's activities, food vendors, and more.
- Tickets are $7 and money raised will benefit the museum
Big Truck Day is one of the Museum's primary fundraisers and according to organizers, it allows them to "continue to provide high-quality programs and learning opportunities to benefit our community."
Tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased on their website.