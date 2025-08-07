Teenager from Troy is Missing, Last Seen One Week Ago
Law enforcement officials say the first week, especially the first 48 hours, is crucial when a child goes missing.
This early window is critical for collecting information, notifying law enforcement, and preserving key evidence, but they'll also tell you that every second matters.
Delays can drastically reduce the chances of bringing the child home safely, and already, a young man from Tory has been missing for a week, and anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543
Nolan was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. He may be using public transportation and could have traveled to Minnesota. - New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Have You Seen This Young Man?
According to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse, a private, non-profit corporation whose mission is finding children, reducing child sexual exploitation, and preventing child victimization, 17-year-old Nolan Johnson has been missing from his home in Troy since last Thursday, July 31.
Nolan Johnson, 17, Last Seen Wearing a Black Hoodie
- According to the Facebook post, Nolan was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.
- Sources closely connected say that Johnson may be using public transportation and could have traveled to Minnesota.
- He is still officially listed as missing by law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
- Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse: 800-346-3543
